Nearly 6,000 Dogs Have Been Abandoned By Brits In Ten Months RSPCA

Nearly 6,000 dogs have been abandoned since the UK’s first lockdown began.

With more time indoors than ever before, families and households all across the country have embraced pethood for the first time. With working at home, there’s far less concerns over the welfare of your pooch, as you’re always on stand-by if they need out or want food.

However, the flipside of the surge in dog ownership is those people who now realise they don’t want a pet after all. There are available ways to give your pet away, but thousands of dogs have been abandoned by their owners since the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

Dog Pexels

Pets4Homes, a major online pet marketplace, claimed there’s been a total of 466,601 dogs advertised on its site since the beginning of COVID-19, marking a huge increase of 130%. There’s also been a 51% increase in the demand for puppies.

However, the RSPCA has responded to 5,955 reports of abandoned dogs since the first lockdown, according to the charity’s official figures.

Rory Cowlam, a vet and ambassador for the RSPCA, explained to Sky News how it’s a trend he expects to continue into this year too.

Dog Pexels

He said: ‘Abandonments are going to happen because people have got puppies on a whim. They’ve been putting off getting a dog for years and years, they’re suddenly furloughed or they’re at home more and more and they think now’s the right time to get a dog.’

Rising demand for dogs has also led to ‘increases in puppy theft and, unfortunately, increases in things like puppy farming and irresponsible breeding’.

Ira Moss, co-founder of All Dogs Matter, told the outlet how online dog sales had become a ‘lucrative’ and ‘unscrupulous trade’, saying: ‘It’s just so sad – we’re a nation of dog lovers and we’ve created this monster.’

Dog Pexels

Dr. Samantha Gaines, a dog welfare specialist at the RSPCA, also said: ‘We expect that we’ll see a major dog welfare crisis this year. We’ve probably yet to see the worst to come. We’re now into the third lockdown in England and people still are at home with their puppies that they bought last year, some people will be thinking about getting puppies now.’

She added: ‘If there is anyone at this moment in time that is thinking about getting a dog or a puppy because they’re at home, we’d urge people to be very very careful and to make sure they do their research.’

