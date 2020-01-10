Neighbour Calls Cops About Woman Screaming ‘Let Me Out’ But Turns Out To Be A Parrot

I was changing the brakes on my wife’s car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks. Sometime later, four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help.

I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh. Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming. She too had a good laugh. Sometimes Rambo yells ‘help, help, let me out.’ Something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage. [sic]