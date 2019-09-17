Netflix Documentary Pick Of The Litter About The Training Of Guide Dogs Is Incredible

Netflix

All dogs are good boys and good girls, but there are some who take this responsibility very seriously indeed, enhancing the lives of their beloved humans forever.

Becoming a guide dog is no easy feat, and selected pups will undergo lengthy and strenuous training to ensure they are capable of being the eyes of their future human. Sadly, not all puppies will make the final cut, with ‘only the best of the best’ succeeding.

Now Netflix viewers can learn more about the unique journey from newborn pup to gifted guide dog through the utterly gorgeous ‘dogumentary’ Pick Of The Litter. It’s inspiring, it’s uplifting and it’s very, very cute.

Pick Of The Litter follows a litter of prospective guide dogs – Patriot, Potomac, Primrose, Poppet, and Phil – from the moment of their birth; tracking the hurdles, joys and challenges which come with this very special canine calling.

The young dogs are talented and intelligent, but they’re also sweet, full of fun and with plenty to learn. You will want to cuddle them and shower them with rosettes all at once.

According to a summary on IMDb:

Pick of the Litter follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career. Cameras follow these pups through a two-year odyssey as they train to become dogs whose ultimate responsibility is to protect their blind partners from harm. Along the way, the dogs meet a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do amazing, life-changing things in the service of their human. The stakes are high and not every dog can make the cut. Only the best of the best. The pick of the litter.

Netflix

Pick Of The Litter has melted the hearts of critics, enjoying a treat-worthy 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

According to the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus:

Pick of the Litter has all the fluffy adorableness audiences expect from a puppy documentary, along with a story that’s as edifying as it is heartwarming.

Netflix

With so many grim true crime docs out there to keep you tossing and turning at night, Pick of the Litter is the perfect snuggly anecdote. Most importantly, it will renew your admiration for guide dogs and the dedicated humans who train them.

You can now watch Pick of the Litter on Netflix right now, preferably with your own slobbery best friend at your side.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]