New land rules allowing Alaskan hunters to kill bear cubs in their dens have been deemed ‘amazingly cruel’.

This rules are currently being finalised by Trump’s administration and are expected to be formally published this week.

The barbaric new rules will completely reverse those put in place by the Obama administration in 2015 that condemned things like killing black bears with cubs and luring brown bears with human food as bait.

Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director for the Center for Western Priorities – a nonpartisan conservation and advocacy organisation – said the changes were ‘amazingly cruel’, reported The Guardian.

She added that it’s ‘just the latest in a string of efforts to reduce protections for America’s wildlife at the behest of oil companies and trophy hunters’.

Meanwhile, the Alaska senator Dan Sullivan has dubbed the new legislation as, ‘not only as a matter of principle, but as a matter of states’ rights’.

Apparently Obama’s hunting legislation was put into place without properly consulting with the Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC), an Alaska non-profit organisation. The TCC say that they ‘work toward meeting the health and social service needs of Tribal members and beneficiaries throughout our region’.

On a blog called Athabascan Woman, the writer talks about how hunting was in Alaskan tribe’s culture, but that times are changing.

Part of the blog read:

Times are changing. We still hunt, fish and gather, but we can get store-bought food in between harvests. Some beliefs are not as strictly held as before.

She added how bears are a ‘respected and a powerful animal, physically and spiritually’ and that the tribe’s way of respecting the animals was ‘not taking more than you needed’.

However, when looking at the TCC’s website and social pages, nothing is mentioned about the killing of bears. The pages mainly discuss the topic of fishing and hunting game, therefore begging the question where Trump’s administration finds the means to justify these barbaric changes.

Theresa Pierno, President and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Assassination (NPCA), has spoken out about the new rules.

She said:

Interior secretary Ryan Zinke’s direct to the National Park Service is shameful. The National Park Service must have the authority to prevent the potentially indiscriminate killing of bears and their cubs on national parklands.

It’s reported the new rules will include: allowing hunters to draw black bears, including cubs and females with cubs, out of their dens with artificial light; using bait to attract black and brown bears; hunting wolves and coyotes during the denning season and to shoot caribou while they are swimming or from motorboats.