New Snapchat Filter Lets You Turn Your Dog Into A Disney Character
Never mind Snapchat filters that smooth out your skin and give you unrealistic eyelashes; the more ridiculous the better in my opinion. And, if you can involve your pets too, of course, that’s an added bonus.
So, you can imagine pet lovers’ delight when they discovered a new filter that calls itself ‘cartoon face,’ and can essentially turn your pooch into an adorable Disney cartoon character in an instant.
One dog owner took to Facebook group Dogspotting Society to share the good news, and people couldn’t resist having a go on their own furry friends.
‘For those that don’t know… Snapchat has a new filter and it basically Disneyfies your dog. YOU ARE WELCOME. Plz post your Disney dawgs here,’ she wrote, alongside a picture of her gorgeous dog.
Let me tell you, the results did not disappoint.
The post has been inundated with nearly 6,000 comments and more than 3,000 shares at the time of writing, proving that the animal-friendly filter has gone down an absolute treat.
Some of the pooches looked like they’d stepped right off of a CGI Disney set, while others didn’t quite fit the filter. In fact one beautiful fella had the filter stuck on his nose, which meant he had eyes over his nostrils – very cute, but not quite Disney vibes.
The filter works on humans too, so I can only imagine the kind of homemade short cartoons are going to be made in people’s homes this weekend.
Happy cartooning, folks!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Cartoon Face, Disney, Dogs, Dogspotting Society, filter, Now, Snapchat
Credits@DogspottingSociety/Facebook
@DogspottingSociety/Facebook