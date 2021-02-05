New Species Of Whale Identified In Gulf Of Mexico But There Are Fewer Than 100 Left

New Species Of Whale Identified In Gulf Of Mexico But There Are Less Than 100 Left NOAA Fisheries

A new species of whale has been discovered, and it’s tragically already on the brink of extinction.

Known as Rice’s whale, the animal was announced to have been discovered last month in the Gulf of Mexico following more than a decade of research.

A huge breakthrough for researchers came in 2019 after one of the whale’s skulls washed up in Florida, off the Everglades National Park.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries scientist Dr. Patricia Rosel examined the skull last year, which is when she identified the most noticeable morphological difference in the new species as compared to its closest relatives.

Rice’s whale is said to weigh around 60,000 pounds – about five times as heavy as an elephant – and can grow up to a staggering 42 feet long.

The administration said in a statement, ‘The discovery is exciting and will allow them to better understand and protect this rare baleen whale.’

As it stands, not much is known about their life expectancy, but closely-related species reach sexual maturity at the age of nine and can live about 60 years.

Rice’s whale had been thought to be a subspecies of Bryde’s whale, and was previously known as ‘Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s Whale’. It was renamed in honour of renowned American biologist Dale Rice, who had a distinguished 60-year career in marine mammal science.

It’s believed that to date there are fewer than 100 of these whales remaining, making them already critically endangered. While known as Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whale, it had a protected status under the Endangered Species Act, something it has retained under its new name, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Discussing examining the whale’s skull, Dr. Rosel said to Mail Online:

The size and shape of the skull is similar to the other members of the Bryde’s whale complex. The distinguishing characteristics are in the shape and orientations of several bones in the top of the skull that are located around the blowhole.

A study of Dr. Rosel’s finding was published January 10, 2021, in Marine Mammal Science. In the study, Dr. Rosel and her team says, ‘Recently, a new, evolutionarily divergent lineage of Bryde’s‐like whale was identified based on genetic data and was found to be restricted primarily to the northern Gulf of Mexico.’

They continue:

Here, we provide the first morphological examination of a complete skull from these whales and identify diagnostic characters that distinguish it from the other medium‐sized baleen whale taxa.

According to the NOAA, the biggest threats the whales face are: vessel strikes; ocean noise; energy exploration; development and production; oil spills and responses; entanglement in fishing gear, and ocean debris.

