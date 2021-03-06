NFL Star Wyatt Teller Faces Backlash For Killing 10-Foot Alligator And Posing With It

han_gurl34/Instagram

An NFL player is facing backlash after he shot, killed and then posed with a 10-foot long alligator.

Wyatt Teller, a guard for the Cleveland Browns, was captured on video with a 200-pound alligator around his shoulders.

Advert 10

The football player killed the reptile during a hunting experience at Clay Gully Outfitters in Central Florida yesterday, which is legal in the state.

In several videos posted to both Twitter and Instagram, Teller is seen walking across a grassy bank carrying the animal over his shoulders.

One snippet shows the head resting across the back of his shoulders while the rest of the body hangs down on his side.

Advert 10

In the state of Florida, hunters can apply for an ‘Alligator Hunt Permit’ to participate in the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program. During the hunting season, those with permits have permission to kill a set number of alligators.

While some were in awe of Teller’s ability to carry the animal, the footage has garnered backlash online, with many criticising the athlete for posing with his kill.

han_gurl34/Instagram

‘Is carrying a dead animal supposed to be impressive,’ one person said. Another wrote, ‘Did he kill that gator just for a weightlifting vid? Lame bro.’

Advert 10

‘This is disgusting! So cruel! Poor animal didn’t deserve to die just for that guy to have fun… someone do something please,’ a third person tweeted.

Others came to the football player’s defence, noting that he had not broken any laws and that hunting is used to manage population numbers in alligators.

‘Hunting is a natural check on animal populations, for instance if you have too many deer in the population, they will consume so much that they harm other animal populations. They would also have to resort to grazing farms, ruining crops, and being closer to the road,’ one person commented.