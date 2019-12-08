Nine Festive Daschund Puppies Named After Santa’s Reindeer Looking For Forever Home

RSPCA

Right now, Santa’s reindeer will no doubt be busy lifting weights in preparation for Christmas Eve, a night when they’ll be lugging the entirety of the world’s presents plus a rotund bearded man through the sky.

However, although this iconic group of reindeer will be too busy for cuddles, you can still enjoy a sprinkling of sleigh bell magic in the run up to the big day by adopting a pup from an adorable and extremely festive litter.

Beautiful dachshund mama Olive, who resides at the Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch of the RSPCA, is currently nursing nine sweet babies who are need of forever homes.

They may not have antlers, but Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolf are filled with the Christmas spirit. And any one of them would make a loyal companion whether or not you live at the North Pole.

According to a Facebook post by the Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch of the RSPCA:

Dachshunds through the snow… Mum, Olive is currently in our care nursing her huge litter of 9 puppies : Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolf! *UPDATED APPLICATION CUT OFF TIME* – Due to the sheer volume of enquiries, we are currently inviting applications until the Sat 7th (midnight) for prospective adopters, with the view to adopt them into their forever homes in the New Year. In the meantime our fantastic staff at the centre will be caring for them tentatively and offering around the clock care for the whole family. If you would like to donate to help with the care of this litter and our other animals please hit the donate button.

As reported by Examiner Live, staff believe the titchy-tiny siblings will adjust well within most home environments.

However, they will require homes with secure gardens, with a human who can be around lots to help with toilet training and the general settling in process.

Proud mummy Olive is also reportedly looking for her forever home, either within an adult only home or where owners have sensible, older children.

Having never had a home to call her own, Olive will reportedly need a loving human who won’t leave her alone for long periods of time.

Find out more about the animals you can adopt from Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch of the RSPCA here

