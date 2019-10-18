No Owners Come Forward To Claim Heartbroken Dog Who Boarded Bus Alone

Gemma Burton

An abandoned Staffie-cross who boarded a bus on West Yorkshire on Wednesday has caused heartbreak as no owners come forward to claim her from the kennels.

The beautiful pooch hopped onto the 620 First Bus and sat down by herself before staff took her off at the final bus stop in Bradford city centre.

Gemma Burton, who was sat on the bus when the animal got on board, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: ‘She got on at Bierley.

‘She did try and get off the bus at one point but it was on the busy main road, so we got her to stay on and someone stayed with her on the bus before she was taken off at Bradford Interchange.’

The adorable doggo was then taken to a kennel where she must stay for a week, giving her owner time to come forward and claim her.

Janet Burrell, trustee from the Gomersal-based rescue, told the publication:

Whoever her owner is mustn’t be missing her that much, it’s been 48 hours now. She just got on the bus all by herself in Bierley and stayed on until she was removed by the staff in the city centre. We need a new home for her.

Anyone who might be interested in rehoming the gorgeous pooch should contact Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue on 07784184572, or [email protected]

Meanwhile, a doggo who went missing in Stockport, Greater Manchester, has been reunited with his owners, thanks to their seven-year-old son’s hand-drawn ‘wanted’ posters.

Camron Andrews was left heartbroken when his beloved Boston terrier Ralph was snatched from his dad’s work van on October 9.

#bringralphhome Stolen black and white Boston terrier called Ralph he is 4 years old neutered and microchipped. Please follow our group RALPH STOLEN BOSTON TERRIER SK6 Contact 07984141871 xxx Posted by Stacey Donaldson on Friday, October 11, 2019

Camron’s parents, Stacey Donaldson and Craig Andrews, informed the police and offered a £1,000 reward for information that lead to Ralph’s safe return, however Camron wanted to do his own bit to help so he lay for hours on his bedroom floor drawing pictures of Ralph for his ‘wanted’ posters.

After days of searching, the family learned their pet was in Salford, commenting he looked as if he hadn’t been fed since he was taken.

Ralph was nervous and shaky when Camron and his parents went to collect him but as soon as they started calling his name he started to ‘jump up and get excited’.

Camron’s hard work certainly played a big part in Ralph’s return and I’m sure he’s over the moon to be back with his loving owners.

Let’s hope the beautiful Staffie-cross can have the same happy ending as Ralph.

