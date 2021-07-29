Noise Complaint Leads Police To Find Cat Home Alone Blasting Music

Pixabay/PA Images

A cat from Spain has brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘party animal’ after its punk-rock attitude led to the police turning up on its doorstep.

Residents at the Ronda das Fontiñas apartment complex in Lugo, a city in the north-western Spanish region of Galicia, resorted to calling the police to complain after hearing what they believed to be a raucous party in their neighbour’s flat.

However, the cross neighbours – who had reportedly been left unable to sleep due to the racket – were surprised when officers discovered that nobody was home in the flat where the music was coming from. Then they figured out who the real troublemaker was.

The cat, described by Spanish News Today as a ‘Feline DJ’, had managed to turned a stereo on and turned the volume all the way up using its paw while his owner was out of town, not giving a whisker of care about his neighbours’ shuteye.

Officers told local publication 20 Minutos:

His cat that was left in the house since he has the habit of turning on the musical equipment with the paw and [moving] the volume wheel.

The unnamed owner was thankfully able to return home and deal with his rebellious cat, and no doubt a few disgruntled neighbours.

It’s unclear exactly what sort of music the cat was listening to at full blast, but I personally like to imagine it was a mix of Cat Stevens, Atomic Kitten, Def Leopard and, of course, the Pussy Cat Dolls.