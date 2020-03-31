North Wales Police Chase Herd Of Goats Taking Over Llandudno During Isolation Andrew Stuart/Twitter

Despite what social media might lead you to believe, most of us have achieved pretty much, well, nothing during lockdown.

In fact, just getting out of bed and brushing your teeth can be considered a huge achievement during these unprecedented times.

But no matter how hard we try, nothing we achieve will ever match one man in Wales, who seemingly managed to get a group of goats arrested.

Andrew Stuart, who is currently in lockdown in Llandudno, took to Twitter to share the greatest – and potentially most bizarre – isolation story so far, and it’s only right that I share it with you now.

The tale began with Andrew sharing a dark clip of a herd of goats running off into the night, before he shared a second clip of the animals stopping to munch on some hedges in the town’s Trinity Square. Fair play.

‘They weren’t moving from their midnight feast. And they were probably going to run riot on the town, what with nobody being about due to the lockdown,’ Andrew wrote. ‘I also wasn’t sure if they were keeping the required two metres apart.’

So, he made the decision to call North Wales Police ‘to tell them a load of kids (geddit?) were running riot’.

Sadly, he didn’t actually say it like that, but he did ring 101, who told him they’d pass it onto the officers.

What came next was a clip of a patrol car ‘who turned on the big red lights’.

‘So, I’m sorry if the goats got arrested, but they were being very naughty,’ Stuart quite rightly pointed out.

The next thing he knew, Andrew – who works as a journalist himself – received a news alert email revealing his goat arrest tweets had made it into the news.

Despite making the headlines it seems the goats had not learned their lesson, and were spotted the very next day still wandering around Llandudno ‘in groups of more than two’.

What ensued were days and days worth of clips that prove the goats have essentially taken over now as they continue to roam the almost human-free streets.

‘They run Llandudno now and we just have to accept that as a fact,’ Andrew wrote. ‘Shenkin must be giving them tips from the Royal Welsh’.

Watch out, Rhyl, they’ll be coming for your town next.

What a journey – cheers, Andrew.