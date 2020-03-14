North Yorkshire Man Jailed For Throwing Box Of Ferrets At Passing Cars While Drunk
A 25-year-old man has been jailed for nearly two years after drunkenly throwing a box of ferrets at passing cars.
Brash Bullows, from North Yorkshire, had downed 10 pints of beer before the bizarre incident on December 2, in which he jumped on car bonnets, smashed windscreens and even punched one motorist.
The court heard how Bullows’ violent outburst began after a number of drivers who were queuing in traffic refused to give him ‘a lift’ to where he needed to be.
The defendant was reportedly chased down by members of the public and detained until police arrived, but not before he damaged nine vehicles – causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Bullows appeared at York Crown Court on Thursday, March 12, after admitting nine counts of criminal damage. The court heard how during the incident, which unfolded in Harrogate, Bullows screamed and swore at one driver as their petrified eight-year-old granddaughter sat in the backseat.
Judge Simon Hickey slammed the defendant for terrorising motorists who were ‘simply going about their business’, sentencing him to 21 months in prison. Prosecutor Joseph Hudson said at least five of the victims who made a complaint to police had suffered ‘serious distress’ as a result of his actions.
Bullows’ defence barrister, Ismael Uddin, described him as a social outcast who had been living in woods outside Harrogate for the past five years.
The lawyer explained:
He chooses to absent himself from society. He’s normally in the Harrogate area [where] he says people pick on him because he lives in a wood and chooses not to associate with anyone.
There is no rhyme or reason he can give [as to] why he damaged these cars, [but] he couldn’t get out of the town centre and people wouldn’t give him a lift. He reacted out of frustration and started throwing his worldly possessions at cars.
Bullows has 27 previous convictions for 49 offences, including serious violence. In March 2019, he was given a 17-month suspended prison sentence after charging at a man with a knife and aiming the weapon at his head.
It is believed the ferrets sustained no injuries during the incident, and were later taken in by the RSPCA.
