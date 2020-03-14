North Yorkshire Man Jailed For Throwing Box Of Ferrets At Passing Cars While Drunk

He chooses to absent himself from society. He’s normally in the Harrogate area [where] he says people pick on him because he lives in a wood and chooses not to associate with anyone.

There is no rhyme or reason he can give [as to] why he damaged these cars, [but] he couldn’t get out of the town centre and people wouldn’t give him a lift. He reacted out of frustration and started throwing his worldly possessions at cars.