Ohio Sheriff And Beloved Chihuahua K9 Will Be Buried Together After Dying On Same Day

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Apr 2021 17:22
Ohio Sheriff And Beloved Chihuahua K9 Will Be Buried Together After Dying On Same DayPA Images

A retired Ohio sheriff and his beloved K9 companion will be buried together after they both passed away on the same day earlier this week.

Former Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland died from cancer at the age of 67, on Wednesday, April 14, just hours before the death of 16-year-old Midge, his drug-sniffing partner.

The 67-year-old retired in 2016 after 13 years as sheriff; 10 of which he spent with his beloved Midge right by his side. It’s thought that Midge died from a broken heart following the devastating loss of her owner, who she adored.

Sheriff And Beloved Chihuahua K9 Will Be Buried Together After Dying On Same DayPA Images

McClelland and Midge were a famous duo after the Guinness World Records officially declared the Chihuahua-rat terrier mix as the world’s smallest police dog in 2006. In fact, according to Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, who took the helm following McClelland’s retirement, he would often joke that Midge was so famous people forgot who he was.

Hildenbrand told Associated Press:

He used to joke that people would see him in a parade in a car and would say, ‘Hey, there’s Midge and whatshisname.’ I think she was more popular than him.

But together McClelland and Midge made an unstoppable team, with the K9’s small size and gentle nature making her the perfect candidate for searching vehicles for drugs without making a mess or tearing any of the upholstery.

Sheriff And Beloved Chihuahua K9 Will Be Buried Together After Dying On Same DayPA Images

In 2016, McClelland shocked his colleagues when he announced he was retiring so he could go travelling around the US in a recreational vehicle alongside his wife Beverly and Midge.

Hildenbrand recalled, ‘He spent 44 years protecting people in this county and, quite frankly, he loved his job, every minute of it. I never thought he’d retire.’

Soon, McClellend and his beloved partner will be laid to rest together. Rest in peace to an incredible duo.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

