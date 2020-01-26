unilad
Oil Worker Uses Cup Of Coffee To Free Kittens Frozen To The Ground

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 26 Jan 2020 16:21
Oil Worker Uses Cup Of Coffee To Free Kittens Frozen To The Ground

A Canadian oil worker has been hailed a hero after he posted a video of himself rescuing three frozen kittens with nothing but a cup of coffee.

While there may not be enough in it to turn the oil worker’s story into a blockbuster – though it’s screaming out for a straight-to-TV dramatisation – Kendall Diwisch’s tale of everyday heroism mixed with everyday ingenuity has touched thousands of people all over the world.

As Kendall was inspecting wells near Tomahawk, in Alberta, Canada, he came across three kittens crying out, and discovered their tails were all frozen to the ground.



Posting his rescue mission on Facebook, Kendall wrote:

So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells. Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night.

The kittens were clearly distressed by their frozen tails, but quick-thinking Kendall had a – very relatable – thought: coffee. Dashing back to his truck and grabbing his flask, the oil worker poured some of his coffee onto the frozen ground, which melted the ice just enough to free the kittens.

Check it out:

Posted by Kendall Diwisch on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Posting to Facebook, Kendall added:

[I] took [the kittens] home fed and watered them they look to be healthy and friendly. If any friends are looking to have a new addition in their family, let us know as they will need homes. All three look to be males, and we also gave them dewormer.



And, what do you know, the three kittens all have homes! We love a happy ending.

A few days after the event, Kendall provided an update, writing:

All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them. All three are eating and drinking and very energetic. Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated.



You love to see it. Well done Kendall! Coffee really can work miracles.

