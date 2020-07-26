Once In A Lifetime Photo Captures Leopard And Panther Couple In Wild
A couple of big cats have gone viral after a wildlife photographer captured stunning images of a leopard and a black panther, who have chosen each other as mates.
The incredible pictures were taken by Mithun H, who was delighted to be able to document the pair who he has hailed ‘The Eternal Couple’.
They are said to have been mates for some time, after being spotted roaming around the jungles of Kabini in Karnatak, India, many times over the last four years.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CC0-NP3JMmO/
While Mithun had already previously caught Saaya the panther and Cleopatra the leopard on film as individuals, this is the first time he managed to capture them as a couple, and the results are absolutely breathtaking.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mithun wrote:
Saaya and Cleopatra have been courting since 4 years now and whenever they are together it’s a sight to behold.
The forest comes alive as they trot nonchalantly in his fabled kingdom. Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed.
This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight.
Unsurprisingly, the post has been inundated with comments from people who were taken aback with the outstanding imagery.
The pictures were taken at the Kabini Forest Reserve, which is one of the most popular wildlife destinations in Karnataka.
