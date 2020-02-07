One In Five People Prefer Having A Dog To Being In Romantic Relationship Pexels

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there’s no doubt your feeds will be filled with loved-up couples for the next few days/weeks/probably months if I’m being honest.

It’ll most likely be impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing approximately 50 ‘my boy did good’ posts, or ‘how lucky am I?!’ captions, or gorgeous pictures of flowers that you’ll probably get jealous of.

But how great would it be if our feeds were filled with adorable pups instead? Just imagine scrolling through Insta and instead of being faced with a couple cosying up next to the Eiffel Tower, we saw two dogs booping each other on the nose instead.

It would be so much better, right? Right. And apparently, it’s not just pictures of dogs people would rather see over romantic relationships either. Nope, because new research has found that one in five of us actually prefer having a pet dog to being in a relationship.

The study, carried out by The Kennel Club, also found that approximately half of the 2,612 dog owners surveyed said they were so attached to their pet because ‘dogs really don’t let you down’ in the same way other people might.

The research also found that just under a quarter agreed that having a dog would make them feel less concerned about not being in love – because what could be better than having a wagging tail greeting you when you get home every day?!

Dogs Know When You're Lying About How Many Treats You're Holding Pexels

Bill Lambert, a spokesperson for the Kennel Club, said, as per ABC 14 News:

There undoubtedly would seem to be a rising quantity of doggy-fans who would instead share their lives with a 4-legged buddy in its place of a human spouse. This could be due to the many gains that come with dog ownership – from the psychological to the actual physical. Dogs assistance their homeowners unwind, no matter if which is with a each day wander in clean air, or with a cuddle on a couch. They can also be wonderful listeners, help their owners fight anxiety, and can perform a section in strengthening the health and conditioning of their two-legged counterparts.

Regardless, for those dog owners who are still looking for love, the research suggests their pet might be able help. Because what better wing-man is there than an adorable pooch?

couple walking dog Pixabay

More than a fifth of those questioned said they had been asked out on a date or found love while out walking their dog, with beagles, springer spaniels and German shepherds appearing best for attracting a potential partner.

People who owned golden retrievers and corgis were also very likely to say their pet may have helped them out romantically. Mr Lambert said this is ‘quite unsurprising’ when you consider that dogs are a ‘great ice-breaker’, adding: ‘we tend to have very positive associations about people who love dogs.’

Basically, if you want to meet someone this Valentine’s Day you need to take your dog out for a walk. You heard it here first.