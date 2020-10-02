Orangutan Looking For New Home On SpareRoom After Losing Habitat To Deforestation
Meet Pongo, the orangutan hunting for a home on SpareRoom after he lost his habitat to deforestation.
As much as 24 million hectares of rainforest – an area the size of the UK – was destroyed in Indonesia between 1990 and 2015, primarily to make way for palm oil plantations. As a result, there’s only around 100,000 Bornean orangutans left.
One such animal is Pongo, an orangutan who recently travelled to the UK to find a new place to live after his natural home was destroyed by man due to palm oil deforestation.
Pongo managed to travel across continents thanks to Meridian, a palm oil-free nut butter brand, and International Animal Rescue. While seeking a new pad, he’s also trying to spread awareness about ‘the impact deforestation is having on my critically endangered species’.
On his live SpareRoom listing, he writes:
Hey, I’m Pongo – it means ‘orangutan’ in Latin and I am, in fact, an orangutan. I’m also a street artist and environmental activist, and I used to live in the rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia. I loved my treetop home but it’s being destroyed to make room for more palm oil plantations, making me homeless.
I’m a big fan of street art, hanging out (mainly in trees) and am committed to a plant-based diet. After looking around the country I’m now after a cool place in London to settle down…
Murals of orangutans have appeared in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham to raise awareness of the mass deforestation taking place in Borneo and its effect on wildlife.
Environmental activist and artist Louis Masai, who painted the image in Birmingham, said:
I have become fixated with the discussion of animal conservation. It’s difficult to make people stop, think and change habits which impact a species on the other side of the world… no-one likes to think that consumerism is killing orangutans and I feel like there’s been a lot of positive conversation, and hopefully some change will happen.
Alan Knight, CEO of International Animal Rescue, explained that ‘orangutans have long been victims of human abuse through the illegal pet trade and loss of habitat due to deforestation… saying they are critically endangered is an understatement. They are on the path to extinction, as their habitat continues to be destroyed’.
He added:
The pandemic poses a potential further threat to the species. It is not yet clear whether orangutans are at risk of contracting coronavirus, but they are certainly experiencing a backlash from the impact of COVID-19 on the human race.
The pandemic has forced people to exploit natural resources to survive. This is wreaking further havoc with the orangutans’ rainforest habitat, and putting the species under even greater pressure.
At the end of his ad, Pongo concludes, ‘Hit me up if you’re cool with the idea of living with an orangutan. And let me know if you spot one of my orangutan murals I’m leaving along the way as I explore the city!’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Borneo, Critically Endangered, deforestation, Indonesia, Now, Orangutans, Pongo