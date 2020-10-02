Orangutan Looking For New Home On SpareRoom After Losing Habitat To Deforestation

Hey, I’m Pongo – it means ‘orangutan’ in Latin and I am, in fact, an orangutan. I’m also a street artist and environmental activist, and I used to live in the rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia. I loved my treetop home but it’s being destroyed to make room for more palm oil plantations, making me homeless.

I’m a big fan of street art, hanging out (mainly in trees) and am committed to a plant-based diet. After looking around the country I’m now after a cool place in London to settle down…