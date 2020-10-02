unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Orangutan Looking For New Home On SpareRoom After Losing Habitat To Deforestation

by : Cameron Frew on : 02 Oct 2020 17:01
Orangutan Looking For New Home On SpareRoom After Losing Habitat To DeforestationOrangutan Looking For New Home On SpareRoom After Losing Habitat To DeforestationDon't Cry Wolf/PA Images

Meet Pongo, the orangutan hunting for a home on SpareRoom after he lost his habitat to deforestation. 

As much as 24 million hectares of rainforest – an area the size of the UK – was destroyed in Indonesia between 1990 and 2015, primarily to make way for palm oil plantations. As a result, there’s only around 100,000 Bornean orangutans left.

Advert

One such animal is Pongo, an orangutan who recently travelled to the UK to find a new place to live after his natural home was destroyed by man due to palm oil deforestation.

Pongo SpareRoomPongo SpareRoomDon't Cry Wolf

Pongo managed to travel across continents thanks to Meridian, a palm oil-free nut butter brand, and International Animal Rescue. While seeking a new pad, he’s also trying to spread awareness about ‘the impact deforestation is having on my critically endangered species’.

On his live SpareRoom listing, he writes: 

Advert

Hey, I’m Pongo – it means ‘orangutan’ in Latin and I am, in fact, an orangutan. I’m also a street artist and environmental activist, and I used to live in the rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia. I loved my treetop home but it’s being destroyed to make room for more palm oil plantations, making me homeless.

I’m a big fan of street art, hanging out (mainly in trees) and am committed to a plant-based diet. After looking around the country I’m now after a cool place in London to settle down…

Pongo Orangutan MuralPongo Orangutan MuralSWNS

Murals of orangutans have appeared in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham to raise awareness of the mass deforestation taking place in Borneo and its effect on wildlife.

Environmental activist and artist Louis Masai, who painted the image in Birmingham, said: 

Advert

I have become fixated with the discussion of animal conservation. It’s difficult to make people stop, think and change habits which impact a species on the other side of the world… no-one likes to think that consumerism is killing orangutans and I feel like there’s been a lot of positive conversation, and hopefully some change will happen.

Alan Knight, CEO of International Animal Rescue, explained that ‘orangutans have long been victims of human abuse through the illegal pet trade and loss of habitat due to deforestation… saying they are critically endangered is an understatement. They are on the path to extinction, as their habitat continues to be destroyed’.

Orangutan Mural Orangutan Mural SWNS

He added: 

Advert

The pandemic poses a potential further threat to the species. It is not yet clear whether orangutans are at risk of contracting coronavirus, but they are certainly experiencing a backlash from the impact of COVID-19 on the human race.

The pandemic has forced people to exploit natural resources to survive. This is wreaking further havoc with the orangutans’ rainforest habitat, and putting the species under even greater pressure.

At the end of his ad, Pongo concludes, ‘Hit me up if you’re cool with the idea of living with an orangutan. And let me know if you spot one of my orangutan murals I’m leaving along the way as I explore the city!’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, Borneo, Critically Endangered, deforestation, Indonesia, Now, Orangutans, Pongo

 