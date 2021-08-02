Orangutan Tries On Sunglasses Before Kindly Throwing Them Back To Zoo Visitor

@minorcrimes/TikTok

I’ve always loved orangutans, and now a video has emerged which has made me love them even more. I genuinely cannot stop watching.

The clip in question, shared by TikTok user Lola Testu, shows what happened after she accidentally dropped a pair of sunglasses into an orangutan enclosure during a trip to an Indonesian zoo.

Advert 10

As a huge mother orangutan creeps towards the glasses, Lola initially appears resigned to the fact that they will inevitably be crushed between her mighty paws. However, this hairy, orange mama is far more gentle than she looks.

@minorcrimes/TikTok

Carefully, delicately, the orangutan can be seen unfolding the sunglasses using her mouth and fingers, before placing them on her face, much to the interest of her adorable baby.

At times, Lola can be heard gasping, ‘don’t eat them!’ and ‘oh no they’re broken!’, but the smart monkey handles them like a pro and actually really quite suits them.

Advert 10

Showing great inquisitiveness, the orangutan can be seen taking the glasses on and off again while looking through them through both sides. She also seems to be keen to keep them in one piece, gently but firmly batting away her baby’s hand when it reaches up to grab them.

Eventually, the orangutan appears to tire of the glasses and chucks them right back at Lola and her friends, showing a surprisingly good aim. Sadly, it doesn’t look as though the glasses made it back in one piece, but as Lola herself joked, ‘I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story’.

Check it out below:

Advert 10



It would appear that many others agree, with the original vid clocking up well over seven million likes at the time of writing.

Many of Lola’s followers have been left nothing short of aghast by the animal’s intelligence, her strikingly human behaviour reminding us just how closely related we are to our tree-dwelling cousins.

One commenter joked, ‘I swear they can talk but just don’t want to pay taxes’, while another laughed, ‘The baby trying to take it. Moms can never have anything of their own!’

You can check out more of Lola’s TikTok videos here.

Advert 10