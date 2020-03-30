Otters Form ‘Very Special Bond’ With Orangutan Family Who Share Belgian Zoo Enclosure

We have a very strong ‘enrichment’ program for our orangutans, where our keepers entertain them all day long with mind games, riddles, puzzles, and other stuff to train their intelligence. One of the ‘enrichments’ is to have different animal species together, so they can interact. That’s why we chose to let an otter family live in the river that runs through the orangutan territory.

In particular baby Berani and daddy Ujian have developed a very special bond with their neighbours. It makes life more fun and interesting for both animal species, which makes it a very successful experiment.