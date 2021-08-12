Outrage After Video Of Woman Forcing Animal To Vape Circulates The Internet
Footage showing a woman apparently forcing an animal to vape in Western Australia has caused outrage on social media.
The video shows a laughing teenager giving the animal a vape while on Rottnest Island, which is located off the coast of the city of Perth.
Viewers have been shocked by the footage, which appears to show the animal being forced to vape from an e-cigarette.
In the video, the girl can be seen giggling as she pushes the device down the quokka’s throat.
The quokka is standing on its hind legs and looks interested in the vape, licking the smoking device, as if thinking it is some sort of food.
Hannah Dreaver, the executive manager of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Western Australia, condemned the teenager’s actions.
She told 9News:
It is completely irresponsible and unacceptable, for this poor animal, this poor, defenceless, vulnerable animal to be subjected to that kind of cruelty.
These animals are really very vulnerable. They’ve become used to human interaction – they aren’t running away from us; they aren’t avoiding interaction. They are actually seeking it out.
This is not the first time that quokkas have been the subject of such cruelty. In 2015, another teenager faced court for committing a similar act on a quokka. The same year, a French tourist was filmed after they lit a quokka on fire.
In 2018, a 32-year-old man was fined after a film of him giving one of the animals alcohol was released. A year before, two men were charged due to being seen on camera repeatedly kicking a quokka as it tried to hide from them.
The footage has not only caused outrage over social media, but also from experts. Authorities are now investigating the incident. If the individuals present in the video are caught, then they could face criminal charges of animal cruelty, which carry a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $50,000 fine.
If you see an animal in distress and/or in need of help, contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour animal cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 or visit their website for further advice.
