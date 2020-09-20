Outrage As More Than 100 People Meet Up For Stag Hunt

A large number of them were elderly, so vulnerable to coronavirus. It’s ridiculous – we can’t meet more than six people in our gardens but if you’re on horseback hunting it’s fine.

I only saw one person with a mask on. Yet you go to the high street and everyone in shops wears masks. These people were undermining all that.

The Devon and Somerset Staghounds venture out between the months of August and April, three times a week, to hunt. And it’s surprisingly easy to do, with Tillsley saying, ‘Stag hunters are at the top of the social hierarchy on Exmoor. And they don’t need a licence because they don’t use land owned by the National Trust – they rely on farmers to give them permission.’

This particular hunt ended prematurely when one of its participants unfortunately fell and broke their pelvis.