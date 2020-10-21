Owl Flies Inside Helicopter To Join Pilot Battling Wildfire

Sky Aviation/Dan Alpine

With wildfires continuing to ravage parts of California, it’s been all hands on deck – and this owl seemed to want to help too.

Pilot Dan Alpine was out flying a helicopter to help extinguish the fires from above when he noticed something in the corner of his eye.

Looking round, Dan discovered that an owl had flown inside the aircraft and was casually sitting on the seat next to him.

Dan Alpine/Sky Aviation/Facebook

Dan opened up about the strange ordeal to The Dodo, where he explained the ‘unreal’ experience. He said, ‘I saw this flutter out of the corner of my eye. I looked over, a little spooked, and we locked eyes.’

Dubbing the owl as ‘kind of chilled out’, Dan added, ‘I was really surprised. He was super friendly – like he just wanted to say hi.’

Despite having his new feathered friend on board, Dan continued with the task at hand, telling the owl they had some work to do.

Pexels

The owlstayed put for around 10 minutes before flying out of the window, leaving Dan stunned at what had just happened.

He said, ‘I’m still trying to comprehend it. It was just unreal. It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime kind of things.’

The company Dan works for, Sky Aviation, shared the photo on its Facebook on October 13, writing:

It’s odd to have an owl enter an aircraft. It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight. It’s an unexplainable and magical miracle for it to stay with you for several water drops, then leave just as it arrived – safe and unannounced.

The post has since been shared almost 4,000 times, with many commenting on how amazing the experience must have been for Dan.

One person wrote, ‘We are not alone on this planet. What a beautiful experience. To be doing something so important for the earth and be truly seen doing it. Thank you for being a protector!’

Another person commented, ‘If there wasn’t a photo, I doubt anyone would believe this one. What a unique occurrence.’

Some people questioned whether it was a baby owl due to its small stature, but someone who claimed to be an owl expert asserted that it was an adult screech owl.

PA

They wrote:

For those of you that think this is s a young or baby owl, it is not. Notice the lines on the breast of this screech owl run up and down ( like the bark of a tree). On a young screech owl the lines on its breast feathers run from side to side ( nesting materials run around or laterally ). This is an adult western screech owl.

From the sounds of it, both Dan and the owl had a hoot.