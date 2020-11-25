unilad
Advert

Baby Owl Rescued From Rockefeller Christmas Tree Released Into The Wild

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Nov 2020 13:09
Baby Owl Rescued From Rockefeller Christmas Tree Released Into The WildBaby Owl Rescued From Rockefeller Christmas Tree Released Into The WildRavensbeard Wildlife Center

The tiny owl found in the branches of Rockefeller’s Christmas tree has been released into the wild after being rescued by a wildlife centre. 

The Saw-whet owl hitched a ride from Oneonta to New York City, where she was discovered by the tree transportation company. Named Rockefeller in honour of her epic journey, the owl was then taken into the care of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, who fed her fluids and mice to help her regain her strength after her days spent without eating.

Advert

The centre continued to care for Rockefeller over the following days, preparing her for release.

Check out footage of her return to freedom below:

Ravensbeard assured that it always consults with experts and avian vets before releasing birds to ensure they have the best chance of re-entering the wild, and after Rockefeller was ‘cleared by specialists to be released’ the centre got ready to ‘send her back on her migratory journey at dusk’.

Advert

The owl, nicknamed Rocky, was released yesterday, November 24, after staff found ‘just the right quiet cluster of conifers to give her the safety she needs’.

In an update shared on Twitter, Ravensbeard said the release was a ‘success’, adding:

She’s a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in the wild. She will feel your love & support through her journey south.

Advert

Though Rockefeller is no longer in the centre’s care, Ravensbeard cares for a range of other animals, with ‘all friends furry, spiky, feathered, & scaly’ welcome for care. You can support the centre on its GoFundMe page here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60
News

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes
News

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes

British Guy Jailed For Five Years In Bali After Being Found In Possession Of £30 Worth Of Weed
News

British Guy Jailed For Five Years In Bali After Being Found In Possession Of £30 Worth Of Weed

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, New York, Now

Credits

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center/Twitter

  1. Ravensbeard Wildlife Center/Twitter

    @Ravensbeardorg

 