Pack Of Norfolk Terriers Spend Seven Hours Killing Huge Haul Of 730 Rats

When rats are poisoned it is a horrendous death and it can take up to 48 hours. It’s slow and painful. This method is traditional and brings working dogs into good use. At the longest it takes three or four seconds for the Terriers to make the kill.

This is what the dogs are bred for. It is in their DNA to hunt. We don’t really have to train them because it’s their instinct to catch and kill rats. All dogs will play fetch but these dogs will go to extreme lengths to catch the rats.

Once they are given the exposure to the rats they chase them down automatically. It’s ingrained in their DNA.