Park Patrol Finds Extremely Rare Two-Headed Sea Turtle

South Carolina State Parks

A ‘very rare’ two-headed sea turtle has been spotted by park patrol volunteers in South Carolina.

While carrying out a routine nest inventory on Wednesday, July 21, Edisto Beach State Park patrollers and volunteers discovered three baby loggerhead sea turtles inside their nesting chamber, one of which had two heads.

Advert 10

Although other two-headed hatchlings have previously been found elsewhere in South Carolina, this surprising discovery marked a real first for the Edisto Beach State Park patrol team.

South Carolina State Parks/Facebook

As per a Facebook post from South Carolina State Parks, the two little heads peeking out of the shell are understood to be ‘the result of a genetic mutation’.

Two-headedness, or polycephaly to give it its official name, is apparently due to either genetic or environmental factors which lead a developing embryo becoming malformed.

Advert 10

After taking some very cute snaps of the unusual baby critter, all three hatchlings were released into the ocean.

Understandably, those who’ve seen pictures of the turtle have many questions about what sort of life it will lead out in the ocean, from its longevity to its ability to swim.

Sadly two-headed animals don’t tend to live as long or reproduce, so this two-headed trait isn’t one that is usually passed down through the generations, as per an ABC News report from 2018.

South Carolina State Parks/Facebook

Advert 10

According to Sea World, baby sea turtles hatch all throughout the year, however, this occurs mostly during the summer months.

Tiny hatchlings will make use of a temporary egg tooth known as a carbuncle to break free of their shell and may take between three to seven days to dig their way up to the surface. Usually, their emergence will take place after night has fallen, so as to avoid any lurking daytime predators.

Three to five days after seeing ‘signs of a major emergence’ at a sea turtle nest, the Edisto Beach State Park digs down so as to determine how successful the nest has been ‘by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs and on occasions also find live hatchlings’.