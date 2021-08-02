unilad
Advert

Park Patrol Finds Extremely Rare Two-Headed Sea Turtle

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Aug 2021 19:17
Park Patrol Finds Extremely Rare Two-Headed Sea TurtleSouth Carolina State Parks

A ‘very rare’ two-headed sea turtle has been spotted by park patrol volunteers in South Carolina.

While carrying out a routine nest inventory on Wednesday, July 21, Edisto Beach State Park patrollers and volunteers discovered three baby loggerhead sea turtles inside their nesting chamber, one of which had two heads.

Advert

Although other two-headed hatchlings have previously been found elsewhere in South Carolina, this surprising discovery marked a real first for the Edisto Beach State Park patrol team.

Two headed turtle (South Carolina State Parks/Facebook)South Carolina State Parks/Facebook

As per a Facebook post from South Carolina State Parks, the two little heads peeking out of the shell are understood to be ‘the result of a genetic mutation’.

Two-headedness, or polycephaly to give it its official name, is apparently due to either genetic or environmental factors which lead a developing embryo becoming malformed.

Advert

After taking some very cute snaps of the unusual baby critter, all three hatchlings were released into the ocean.

Understandably, those who’ve seen pictures of the turtle have many questions about what sort of life it will lead out in the ocean, from its longevity to its ability to swim.

Sadly two-headed animals don’t tend to live as long or reproduce, so this two-headed trait isn’t one that is usually passed down through the generations, as per an ABC News report from 2018.

Two headed turtle (South Carolina State Parks/Facebook)South Carolina State Parks/Facebook
Advert

According to Sea World, baby sea turtles hatch all throughout the year, however, this occurs mostly during the summer months.

Tiny hatchlings will make use of a temporary egg tooth known as a carbuncle to break free of their shell and may take between three to seven days to dig their way up to the surface. Usually, their emergence will take place after night has fallen, so as to avoid any lurking daytime predators.

Three to five days after seeing ‘signs of a major emergence’ at a sea turtle nest, the Edisto Beach State Park digs down so as to determine how successful the nest has been ‘by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs and on occasions also find live hatchlings’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends
Sport

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says
News

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says

Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’
News

Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes
Music

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, South Carolina

Credits

South Carolina State Parks/Facebook and 2 others

  1. South Carolina State Parks/Facebook

    South Carolina State Parks

  2. ABC News

    Two-headed animals: What causes them and how common are they?

  3. Sea World

    Hatching & Care of Young

 