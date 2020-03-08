Peckish Pig Starts Farm Fire After Sh*tting Out Pedometer That Burst Into Flames

Should be an oink not a tweet.

Tadcaster and Knaresbororough fire crews attended a fire to four pigpens near Bramham. No pigs harmed.

Cause of fire attributed to a battery powered pedometer carried by one of the pigs (to prove it was free-range), which was eaten by the other pigs.

After nature had taken its course, it’s believed that the copper from the batteries reacted with the pigpens contents and in conjunction with dry bedding, ignited burning approximately 75square metres of hay.

A hosereel was used to extinguish the fire and save the bacon.