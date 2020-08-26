Penguin Binge-Watches Pingu As He Has Sick Day At Perth Zoo 7NewsAdelaide/Twitter

Seeing as it’s Wednesday and we’re almost over the hump, I’m going to bless your timelines with the most adorable content you’ve likely seen all week. Hell, maybe even all year.

Advert

Enter: Pierre the penguin, who has been catching up on his favourite TV shows during a stint of rehabilitation at Perth Zoo, with zookeepers nursing him back to health with such classics as Pingu.

Pierre hadn’t been feeling himself as a result of feather moulting, so to prevent him from getting lonely as he recovered in the vet department of the zoo, staff members provided him with his very own iPad.

You can watch him binge-watch his favourite shows below:

Advert

‘Pierre the penguin has become iPad-savvy during a stint of rehabilitation for feather moulting problems at Perth Zoo,’ a tweet from 7News read, alongside a video of a zookeeper holding an iPad up so the animal can see the screen.

‘What I have here is an iPad for our rockhopper penguin Pierre,’ the zookeeper can be heard explaining in the video, while adding that the penguin gets ‘a bit lonely at times’ because he’s the only animal in rehabilitation.

To resolve this issue, staff at the zoo thought of the perfect way to lift the penguin’s spirits: letting him watch back-to-back episodes of Pingu, an iconic children’s series about a family of penguins that speak ‘Pengunese’, a language mainly made up of adorable ‘noot-noots’.

penguin watches pingu 7NewsAdelaide/Twitter

But it isn’t just Pingu that Pierre has been watching on his iPad. Nope, because staff thought it would be good for him to watch real-life footage of fellow rockhoppers to make him feel more at home, with the penguin being treated to nature documentaries and live streams of other zoos.

‘To make his life a bit more enriching we’ve decided to get other rockhoppers online for him to watch,’ the zookeeper added. ‘Pierre’s been enjoying watching them and seeing them in their little habitats at their zoo.’

Pierre’s condition has improved since he washed up on a Western Australia beach earlier this month, with Nine News Melbourne confirming the penguin ‘bravely swam across oceans’ after being separated from his family.

pierre the penguin 9NewsMelb/Twitter

Advert

‘Pierre the Penguin is receiving plenty of TLC from staff as he regains his health, before returning to the wild,’ the news organisation tweeted on August 5.

Thankfully the endangered animal is now well on his way to recovery thanks to a little help from the keepers at Perth Zoo – and his animated friends, of course.