Penguins Allowed To Roam Around Chicago Aquarium And Visit Other Animals After It Closes To Public

Governments around the world are closing restaurants, bars and even aquariums to protect the public, urging people to stay at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

These stringent measures, while completely necessary, have no doubt been a cause for concern for many as they attempt to navigate through these uncertain times.

Which is why one aquarium has taken matters into its own hands to make the world a brighter and less scary place, by filming its penguins roaming around and visiting the other animals after it was closed to the public.

The penguins, who live at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, were given the freedom to roam around the aquarium and take in some sights they otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to see.

Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks until March 29 as part of the preventative measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, ‘in the best interest of overall wellness for our community and for each other.’

The aquarium said in a statement:

While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to welcome you to the aquarium during this time, we are closing out of an abundance of caution and to do our part in the social distancing efforts to help stop the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Our dedicated caretakers and veterinarians will continue to provide the highest standards of professional care and welfare for our animals on site.

Just because the aquarium has closed its doors doesn’t mean the animals are any worse off though, with the penguins getting to go on a ‘field trip’ to meet all of the other animals.

One rockhopper penguin, a male named Wellington, could be seen in footage shared to the aquarium’s Twitter enjoying a guided tour of the aquarium as he looked at the fish swimming in the Amazon Rising exhibit.

Edward and Annie, a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins – which means they are together for nesting season – could be seen exploring the aquarium’s rotunda, never leaving each other’s side the entire time.

The aquarium insisted that, while ‘this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd’, adding: ‘Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviours with.’

If you want to continue following along with Wellington, Edward, and Annie’s adventures, you can follow Shedd Aquarium on Twitter.