Penguin’s Escape Plot Foiled As It’s Picked Up By Police In The Middle Of The Night

Penguin's Escape Plot Foiled As It's Picked Up By Police In Middle Of The Night

If the film Madagascar’s anything to go by, we know that penguins can be pretty crafty when it comes to escape plans, but one bird was rumbled when police spotted him plodding down the road.

It might be a scene you could expect in the Galapagos or the Antarctic, but much less so in the village of Strelley in Nottinghamshire, where a rogue cow or a sheep would be more fitting.

So, naturally, Nottinghamshire Police were baffled when they spotted a penguin out for a stroll in the early hours of Sunday morning on August 9, but it soon emerged that Po-Po, as they named him, had escaped from his enclosure on a farm in Strelley.

Police find penguin wandering the streets

The determined penguin had managed to make it a mile from his home on the farm before being busted by the cops, who contacted his owner to make sure he was returned home safe and sound.

Police Constable Gareth Philp, of Nottinghamshire Police, admitted that while police come across some ‘interesting’ things on patrol, a penguin walking up the road has to be ‘one of the more bizarre findings’.

He continued:

We nicknamed him Po-Po. He posed for some pictures with us and he was very friendly with our officers while we made contact with his owner. He was then safely returned home.

Police find penguin wandering the streets

Neighbourhood Inspector Gordon Fenwick, of Nottinghamshire Police, added: ‘Our officers are trained to deal with a variety of incidents with complex demands and it is great that we quickly reunited the penguin with their owner.’

It’s unclear exactly how Po-Po escaped in the first place, but hopefully he will stay put this time!