unilad
Pensioner’s Joy As Stolen Dog Returned In The Night After Thieves Have Change Of Heart

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Feb 2021 17:25
A 76-year-old woman is over the moon to have been reunited with her dog after the thieves who stole her had a change of heart. 

Pam Nash, from Kent, issued a heartfelt appeal on Facebook after her beloved cocker spaniel, Daisy, was stolen from outside her home by a man in a white Ford Transit pickup truck last month.

In a desperate plea for her return, the retired lecturer described Daisy as being her ‘pride and joy during lockdown’, adding: ‘Please let us have her back. Please have a heart.’

Van seen stealing DaisyVan seen stealing DaisySWNS

Thankfully Pam’s efforts paid off, as on Tuesday, February 2, Daisy was ‘returned overnight’ to be reunited with her family.

The grateful owner updated those following the story in a post on Facebook, writing: ‘Daisy is now home… Thank you to everyone who helped us get her back.’

Daisy was only recently taken in by Pam and her husband William, with the owners noting that she is too old to breed or be of a ‘value’ to a thief.

Daisy the dog reunited with familyDaisy the dog reunited with familySWNS

After she was stolen, Inspector Steve Kent, of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit, commented:

Daisy is a rescue dog who was taken in by two pensioners. It is very sad that she has suddenly been snatched from her new and loving family and we want to get her back.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and we are urging anybody with information to call our appeal line. We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that shows the white truck travelling from the A20, and then through the village between 8.30am and 9am on 18 January.

Pam’s daughter expressed the delight the family are feeling in the wake of Daisy’s return, saying: ‘We are thrilled that she’s home and so grateful to everybody that helped get her back and home.’

Hopefully Daisy will continue to provide Pam and William with joy for a long time to come.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Kent, Pets, Theft

 