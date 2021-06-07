People Are Baffled By What Newborn Alpacas Really Look Like
You know what a regular alpaca looks like, so you’ve probably got a pretty good idea of what a baby alpaca would look like, right?
Well, maybe not. As people on Twitter have discovered, a baby alpaca looks nothing like you’d expect.
One user recently brought the reality of how life starts for a baby alpaca to the world’s attention, and it’s got quite the reaction.
Cait (@kittynouveau) tweeted a picture of a newborn alpaca posted on Facebook by an alpaca sanctuary on Facebook, but rather than a fluffy little mini version of the mammal, the photo revealed a baby alpaca that looked more like what can only be described as a wet, stretched out rat.
If you look closely, you can make out the baby’s head and front hooves, but that’s pretty much all it has in common with its mother, who is also in the picture watching closely over its newborn.
‘going absolutely bananas over this newborn baby alpaca,’ Cait tweeted. Clearly lots of people agreed. Her tweet has since received almost 220,000 likes and 19,000 retweets, with hundreds of people replying to express their shock.
‘Wait that’s alive?’ one person wrote.
‘do they ALL just look like zombies when they come out?’ someone else tweeted.
‘so cool glad for the mom alpaca, but ew’ another wrote.
Others drew comparisons, including one scarily accurate reference to a newly-reborn Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two.
Summing up everyone’s horror and confusion, one user wrote a sort of poem:
I thought it was a stick, and the big one was the “baby”
And then I thought it was like, the mummified corpse of a baby alpaca
The truth is much worse
Mullacott Alpacas in the South West UK have since posted an update as to the baby alpaca’s progress, and while it’s hard to believe the thing in that photo could survive long outside the womb, you’ll be glad to know that just six weeks on, it’s now looking a lot more like a regular alpaca.
And for anyone interested in seeing exactly how a baby alpaca comes into the world, the sanctuary recently posted a 20 minute long video showing exactly that. It’s not quite as horrific as the birthing videos you saw in science class, but it’s close.
Credits@kittynouveau/ Twitter
