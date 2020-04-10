People Are Divided Over What A Skunk's Unusual Call Actually Sounds Like Wikimedia

When I started work today, I didn’t know what a skunk sounded like. That’s the beauty of UNILAD, every day is a school day.

They’re most famous for being able to squirt predators with its foul, anal spray, enveloping its adversaries in a smell supposedly as bad as the most rotten eggs and burnt onions you’d ever experience.

Honestly, could you tell me you know what the furry stinkers sounded like? Would you be able to describe to me the bizarre, near-indescribable call of the stripey mammal? The time has come to brush up on your skunk knowledge.

In the clip, a cyclist enjoying the scenery of Pointe-Taillon National Park, in Quebec, Canada, ended up running into a surfeit of skunks (yeah, that’s what you call a group of them).

The huddled family stroll up to the cyclist and have a good sniff around their feet. As they inspect the shoe, you can hear them – with Twitter user Effie Seiberg likening the sound to a ‘gargling Muppet’.

The video itself is actually from a few years ago, but since being re-shared, it’s ignited a conversation about what skunks – or as some people hilariously call them, fart puppies – sound like.

Mary Robinette Kowal, a puppeteer who’s worked with the actual Muppets, echoed Effie’s assessment, writing: ‘Dear God, that is the most accurate description.’ A further user finessed the comparison, writing: ‘It’s like Beaker mixed with an angry duck!’

Some viewers think the skunks sound like they belong in a galaxy far, far away – more specifically, like Jawas or Endor’s very own Ewoks. Others have compared to them the most famous claymation penguin of all time, with one user writing: ‘My son has just said they sound like Pingu – and he’s right!’

Despite their reputation for lifting their tails and shooting out its sh*tty spritz, skunks are actually relatively peaceful animals. The cyclist in the clip doesn’t appear to be majorly alarmed, just keeping nice and still so as to not scare the curious creatures.

Here’s a couple of fun facts about skunks: the odds of them actually using their anal glands to spray you are actually quite slim. For them, it’s a true last resort, as it takes around 10 days to replenish, leaving them temporarily defenceless.

You can also get them as pets – albeit they often have their glands removed. One user wrote: ‘Skunks are excellent pets if you hand raise them from puphood! They’re very smart, affectionate, and attached, and will use a litter box.’

If you’d like to find out more information on keeping skunks as pets, please click here.