People Are Just Now Discovering Woman Who Tattooed Her Cat elenaiwt/Instagram

An Instagram model who tattooed her cat is going viral again.

Instagram users have flocked to Elena Ivanickaya’s comment sections to express their outrage after she shared pictures of her Sphynx cat Yasha, with the Egyptian god Anubis tattooed on his chest.

According to the model, the poor, unsuspecting cat was placed under anaesthetic as the tattoo artist got to work on his chest.

But, as expected, many aren’t convinced and have accused Ivanickaya of animal cruelty.

When the tattooed feline first went viral in 2017, the model defended her decision, writing that Yasha has a better life than most people.

She said Yasha was not harmed in any part of the process and lives a life of luxury, regularly dining on oysters.

‘The cat’s life is better than yours. Maybe it is hell for you, but he feels just fine,’ she said.

Elena added: ‘He has not been castrated and he never will be, this would be real cruelty. I checked with the vet before getting him a tattoo and they were fine with it and a vet was present while they were doing the tattoo, so everything was under control. The cat is treated with love and care.’

Of the tattoo, she said it was on the upper layer of the animal’s skin and he did not feel any pain as the needle was only 1-2 millimetres in depth.

After the ‘procedure’, the animal reportedly behaved normally and continued with his ‘routine’, she said.

At the time, police said they would investigate the model for animal cruelty. Police spokesperson Natalia Chovpylo said: ‘If we establish that the animal was tortured, we will open a criminal case.’

We can assume that a criminal case was not opened, as the model is still the proud owner of the cat, who even has his own Instagram page.

It’s not clear why Yasha is going viral once again, but some of the same arguments are being aimed at the model.

One person tagged People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in one of her posts, writing: ‘This is absolutely disgusting. Please do something.’

‘I don’t understand how you can do something like that to your cat when you don’t even have tattoos, did you think that this would give you more followers on the spot. You’re a hypocrite, you deserve to have your cat taken away from you,’ another said.

One person said: ‘Not all is appearance you know? You don’t need to torture your lovely pet. He was born perfect.’

Some people have defended the model: ‘I think it looks quite cool,’ a follower wrote.