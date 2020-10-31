People Are Leaving Sticks At This 100-Year-Old Dog Grave KevinTMorales/terrawindham/Twitter

In today’s good news, people are continuing to leave treats and sticks at a dog’s grave in New York.

Situated in Green-Wood Cemetery, in Brooklyn, there lies a very special resting place. It belongs to Rex, who was the loyal pet of Jon E. Stow, one of the of city’s leading fruit merchants in the 1800s.

Advert 10

While there may be a lot of other people buried here, it’s one particular canine that’s hidden away from the other regular tombstones situated within the grounds that gets the attention.

Rex’s bronze statue quite literally lies atop a stone platform that has his name engraved on it. He sits just in front of his late-owner’s own burial site, as he guards Stow’s grave, near the corner of Sycamore and Greenbough Avenues.

He’s been there for over 100 years, which is quite the commitment, and is clearly a very good boy. Over the years, people have continued to leave sticks beside or in front of him, which is beyond adorable.

Advert 10

Rex is so well-known, people even tweet about him.

‘People bring him sticks and place them at his feet because he is still a good boy,’ one user wrote.

As you can see, a huge pile of twigs, sticks, and branches tend to collect, which would no doubt have pleased the dog during his livelier years.

Stacy Locke, who is the communications manager for Green-Wood Cemetery, told The Dodo, ‘When it comes to Rex, he obviously stands out.’ She went on to say the excitement visitors have in seeing him, ‘People see him from the road — it’s sort of a prominent spot, right off of the intersection of two roads here.’

Advert 10

Because of where Rex lives, she says leaving a stick seems appropriate, ‘It’s right under a tree and there are lots of sticks around.’

‘People will drop a stick across his little paws. Someone also left a picture of a dog there once, maybe their little pet who passed away, as to say, ‘Rex, look after my little one,” Locke added.