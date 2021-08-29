unilad
Advert

People Cannot Get Enough Of This Beaver Carrying Home Its Afternoon Snack

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 29 Aug 2021 11:17
People Cannot Get Enough Of This Beaver Carrying Home It's Afternoon Snack5_Frog_Margin/Reddit

Wholesome Sunday content doesn’t get more adorable than this, as people on social media have become obsessed with a fluffy beaver carrying home its afternoon snack.

To be honest, who knows what beavers are supposed to eat, but the internet certainly wasn’t expecting this.

Advert

One of the furry little creatures has been captured casually waddling home in the rain with its food in tow – a bit like me when I’m hungover and have decided to slug my way to the nearest supermarket for some pick-me-up snacks.

However, my choices would not be quite so healthy as this beaver’s.

02 August 2021, Brandenburg, Kersdorf: A nutria (Myocastor coypus) eats plants between lily pads in the evening sun on Lake Kersdorf. The nutria is a rodent species originating from South America and naturalized in Central Europe, it is also called swamp beaver. -Patrick Pleul/DPA/PA ImagesPA

The video shows a drizzly day and a shot of the gravelly pavement. However, soon, an unexpected sight comes wobbling into the frame. It’s the sight of a slightly bedraggled and soggy beaver as he struggles to make his way home due to the weight of the not just one, but two snacks, he is trying desperately to bring back.

Advert

The beaver has gone for a healthier alternative however, as instead of having popped out for a bag of crisps or fast food, he has chosen to bring home a big orange carrot and a whole round ball of lettuce.

Alas, as the beaver flips and flops his way back to his dam, the road is treacherous and hard, as he has quite literally bitten off more than he can chew. The greedy beaver clutches the lettuce between his front paws and carrot in his mouth, however the lettuce, due to its beefy size, falls from his small grasp from time to time, delaying his wet and windy journey.

The beaver has subsequently become an internet sensation, with the post racking up more than 107,200 views, 81,800 upvotes and 1,500 comments, with other Reddit users commenting in awe of the relatable furry being. One said: ‘Why didn’t he just get a cart.’

Advert

Another wrote:

Looking at the cameraman like “dude, are you gonna give me a hand here or just watch?”

A third commented: ‘Me carrying all the groceries inside at once because I refuse to take multiple trips.’

30 July 2020, Brandenburg, Drahendorf: Late in the evening, just before sunset, a nutria, also known as beaver rat or marsh beaver, takes a rest on a tree trunk in the water Drahendorfer Spree, a section of the approximately 400-kilometre-long Spree. The nutria (Myocastor coypus) is a rodent species originating from South America and naturalized in Central Europe. -Patrick Pleul/DPA/PA ImagesPA
Advert

I now feel very attached to said beaver, having joined it on it’s journey in the harrowing wind and shivering rain.

If you ever needed more proof that Mr and Mrs Beaver from Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe were real, then you have your evidence right here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Incredible Video Shows Cute But Terrifying Baby Cobra
Animals

Incredible Video Shows Cute But Terrifying Baby Cobra

Afghanistan: ISIS Responsible For Kabul Airport Attack, US Sources Say
News

Afghanistan: ISIS Responsible For Kabul Airport Attack, US Sources Say

Man Befriends His Dinner After It Surprisingly Came To Life
Life

Man Befriends His Dinner After It Surprisingly Came To Life

Model Attacked By Leopard As She Posed For A Photoshoot Inside Its Enclosure
Animals

Model Attacked By Leopard As She Posed For A Photoshoot Inside Its Enclosure

Topics: Animals, Beaver, Carrot, Food, Lettuce, Now, Reddit, Snack

Credits

and 1 other

  2. u/5_Frog_Margin / Reddit

    Here's a Beaver carrying a carrot and a head of lettuce back to his home.

 