People Cannot Get Enough Of This Beaver Carrying Home Its Afternoon Snack

5_Frog_Margin/Reddit

Wholesome Sunday content doesn’t get more adorable than this, as people on social media have become obsessed with a fluffy beaver carrying home its afternoon snack.

To be honest, who knows what beavers are supposed to eat, but the internet certainly wasn’t expecting this.

One of the furry little creatures has been captured casually waddling home in the rain with its food in tow – a bit like me when I’m hungover and have decided to slug my way to the nearest supermarket for some pick-me-up snacks.

However, my choices would not be quite so healthy as this beaver’s.

PA

The video shows a drizzly day and a shot of the gravelly pavement. However, soon, an unexpected sight comes wobbling into the frame. It’s the sight of a slightly bedraggled and soggy beaver as he struggles to make his way home due to the weight of the not just one, but two snacks, he is trying desperately to bring back.

The beaver has gone for a healthier alternative however, as instead of having popped out for a bag of crisps or fast food, he has chosen to bring home a big orange carrot and a whole round ball of lettuce.

Alas, as the beaver flips and flops his way back to his dam, the road is treacherous and hard, as he has quite literally bitten off more than he can chew. The greedy beaver clutches the lettuce between his front paws and carrot in his mouth, however the lettuce, due to its beefy size, falls from his small grasp from time to time, delaying his wet and windy journey.

The beaver has subsequently become an internet sensation, with the post racking up more than 107,200 views, 81,800 upvotes and 1,500 comments, with other Reddit users commenting in awe of the relatable furry being. One said: ‘Why didn’t he just get a cart.’

Another wrote:

Looking at the cameraman like “dude, are you gonna give me a hand here or just watch?”

A third commented: ‘Me carrying all the groceries inside at once because I refuse to take multiple trips.’

PA

I now feel very attached to said beaver, having joined it on it’s journey in the harrowing wind and shivering rain.

If you ever needed more proof that Mr and Mrs Beaver from Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe were real, then you have your evidence right here.