People Think This Angry Feline Is The New Grumpy Cat

While no one will ever replace the beloved Grumpy Cat, who brought joy to the lives of animal lovers all over the internet, another kitty has caught the attention of meme-makers and cat enthusiasts.

Meow Meow, a beautiful cat hailing from Taiwan, has earned the title of being one of the world’s angriest felines, and I reckon Grumpy Cat would be more than happy to pass on the baton.

According to the kitty’s owner, Meow Meow expresses a disgust for the world while maintaining her own dignity, and you can’t really ask for more when it comes to moody pets.

The feline’s human, Clare, told Bored Panda:

I met her at an old pet shop. Her ex-owner abandoned her for some unknown reason. She was 10 months old at that time, so me and my younger brother took her to our house and she became my first cat.

Despite her grumpy look, Clare was quick to admit her pet is actually very sweet:

She massages me using her paws to wake me up every single day.

Meow Meow has even been compared to Batman because of the dark markings across her face which resemble the famous mask, and undoubtedly make her look furious.

‘Even when I take a picture of her and she looks at me, I find her very gentle,’ Clare said. ‘I even dressed her like a princess once, but my friends saw her and told me she looked more like a queen.’

Welcome to the world of grumpy cat internet, Meow Meow. You’re going to hate it.