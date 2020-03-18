Pet Goldfish Grows To Nearly One Foot After Eating All Its Tank Mates

When I first got him, he was in a plastic bag and was just under two inches.

He just looked like your regular goldfish and I thought they grew to their environment so I was expecting him to just stop growing but within a month of me having him he was already getting bigger.

He does lay around a lot but it seems when he’s bored or hungry, he jumps out of the water and likes to grabs the thermometer inside his tank. He’ll click it against the glass till he’s got our attention – he’s food motivated but can be calm until he’s hungry.

Then he seems to get grumpy towards me – but if I put a smaller fish in there with him, he will eat them, which he has done several times.