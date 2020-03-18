Pet Goldfish Grows To Nearly One Foot After Eating All Its Tank Mates
Carnival goldfish have always been an intriguing breed. Some barely survive the car ride home, some stay with you for years.
Gerald appeared to be your normal, standard-sized goldfish when Alexandria Miller, 28, won him at a carnival in July 2018. However, she soon discovered he was far from the norm.
Gerald the goldfish (if that’s really what he is) has gone on to grow to a whopping 12 inches, causing him to outgrow two of his fish tanks – setting Alexandria back an eye-watering £1,000 ($1,300) after buying new tanks for the big guy.
As well as this, Gerald has been known to eat his fellow tank mates, meaning Alexandria has had to isolate him from the others – a bit like the rest of the world at the moment.
Alexandria, from Chicago, USA, describes the huge fish as very ‘food motivated’… you don’t say!
She said:
When I first got him, he was in a plastic bag and was just under two inches.
He just looked like your regular goldfish and I thought they grew to their environment so I was expecting him to just stop growing but within a month of me having him he was already getting bigger.
He does lay around a lot but it seems when he’s bored or hungry, he jumps out of the water and likes to grabs the thermometer inside his tank. He’ll click it against the glass till he’s got our attention – he’s food motivated but can be calm until he’s hungry.
Then he seems to get grumpy towards me – but if I put a smaller fish in there with him, he will eat them, which he has done several times.
Much to Alexandria’s dismay, 12-inch-long Gerald doesn’t seem to be stopping growing anytime soon, and Alexandria is already having to look at potential new tanks for him.
Typically, goldfish only grow to around one or two inches long – however, wild goldfish (which I didn’t even know were a thing) can grow up to an impressive 12 to 14 inches, like Gerald.
Alexandria added:
He’s so hard to measure – even when we were putting him in his new tank, my friend commented on how much bigger he looks in the flesh.
I can’t hold the tape measure next to him, and after moving him into the big tank he won’t even let me touch him. I’ve been luring him to the glass with food to try and get his size.
We think he’s about two years old but we’ve got no way of knowing for sure – and some people think he’s stopped growing but I’m not convinced.
While Alexandria keeps buying bigger tanks for her fishy friend, it might save her a lot of time, and money, to maybe just invest in a pond…
