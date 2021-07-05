Pet Owner Shares Life-Changing Hack For Lazy People Who Can’t Be Bothered To Get Up

@alianimus/TikTok

Ever been comfy in bed when you realised you forgot to turn the light off? This pet owner’s got you covered.

A TikToker known as Ali G, or @alianimus, has shared a hack to get your cat to turn the light off for you – and it’s genius.

Advert 10

We all know that most cats love to play and chase laser pointers. Well, Ali used this to her advantage and got the cat to turn the light off with it.

From bed, Ali points the laser at her light switch for one of her kitties to chase and tap the light off in the process.

As to how the cat could reach the switch, there was a cosy looking sleeping pod located underneath which the cat could use to stand on to tap the switch.

Check it out:

Advert 10

Loading…

Shared on TikTok on Saturday, July 3, the video has already amassed two million views and over 1,000 comments. One person joked, ‘Just wait until they start turning the lights on and off whenever they want lmao.’

Someone else said, ‘Step 1: get a cat. Step 2: get a laser,’ while many other TikTokers branded the hack as ‘genius’.

Meanwhile, others have expressed concerns about the damage using lasers with cats can have on our furry friends. One person wrote, ‘When you’ve seen animals put to sleep for dangerous fixation caused by repeat laser play and no end reward.’

Advert 10

Another worried TikToker said, ‘Just wanted to let you know that it isn’t safe to use lasers with cats, it can cause them to go insane. Wouldn’t want anything to happen to your baby!’

Pexels

Ali replied to the comment, ‘I appreciate it, I wasn’t aware of this.’

However, according to Hill’s Pets, lasers are only regarded as dangerous to cats if they’re pointed directly in their eyes as it can harm their vision.

Advert 10

Citing the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the website reads, ‘The natural protective mechanisms of the eye — such as the blink reflex — are ineffective against lasers with an output power greater than five milliwatts, and severe retinal damage may occur, even after momentary exposure.’

As long as you keep the laser away from your pet’s eyes, Hill’s Pets brands laser toys as ‘fun cardio activity’ for your cat and can help keep them healthy.