Pet Parrot Saves Man From House Fire By Squawking His Name

A beloved pet parrot is being hailed a hero after he alerted his owner that the house was on fire.

Anton Nguyen was asleep in his home in Brisbane, Australia when he woke to the sound of Eric the parrot shouting his name.

After a few moments, he realised his pet was alerting him to the fact their timber home in Kangaroo Point was on fire.

‘Eric, my parrot, he started to yell, so I woke up and I smelt a bit of smoke, I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames,’ Nguyen told 9News Australia.

‘It was only when I saw the smoke and had a look – that was when the shock occurred.’

Nguyen quickly phoned the emergency services, and firefighters arrived at his property at around 2.30am local time yesterday, November 3, but by the time they arrived his house had been engulfed in flames, and sadly it could not be saved.

Fortunately, Anton, who lives alone, managed to grab a bag and escape unharmed with Eric on his arm. The rest of his belongings, however, were destroyed in the blaze.

While it’s unknown what caused the blaze, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Cameron Thomas, who attended the fire, confirmed it was Eric’s quick thinking that got the pair out in time.

‘There were smoke detectors [but] the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off,’ he told the BBC.

What a hero.