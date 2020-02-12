Photo Of Mice Brawling In London Tube Station Wins Award
An incredible photo showing two mice having a fist fight has been awarded the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award.
I say ‘fist fight’ – do mice have fists? Either way, they definitely appeared to have fallen out over something as the image, captured by photographer Sam Rowley, showed the two little rodents on their hind legs while caught in an altercation.
The winning photo, titled ‘Station Squabble’, was snapped in a London tube station and managed to beat out 48,000 entries submitted from photographers from 100 different countries.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is run by the Natural History Museum, which explains how the photographs have the power ‘to inspire, excite and amaze’.
The website adds:
Great images of nature transform the way people look at the natural world, challenge opinion and stimulate debate.
Rowley’s photo was voted for by the public, and was announced as the winner today, February 12.
Sam said:
It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown.
I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.
The winning photo is certainly deserving, though it definitely leaves some questions to be answered. Most importantly; what on earth were the two mice fighting over? A seat on the tube? A cheese sandwich left behind by a tired commuter? Another mouse?
Unfortunately, we’ll never know. But we can have fun wondering.
