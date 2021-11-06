Photographer Captures Dogs As They’re About To Catch Treats And The Results Are Incredible

@vieler.photography/Instagram

A photographer who takes photos of dogs catching treats has gone viral with his hilarious and perfectly timed snaps.

Good dogs deserve a treat every now and again, though often owners like to make them work for it by asking for a paw, instructing them to sit, or encouraging them to try and catch it in their mouth.

While the first two challenges are usually more cute than anything, it’s the latter that results in some hilarious efforts as dogs attempt to focus on the treat while leaping up and opening their mouths to catch it at the same time.

Typically it’s a scene that would be over in a matter of seconds, but photographer Christian Vieler has been entertaining dog owners for years by catching their pets in the act.

Images taken by Vieler have been doing the rounds online for some time, with his Instagram page suggesting he’s been snapping photos of dogs catching treats for eight years. The results are so brilliant though, that I can’t imagine either himself or his fans will get tired of it any time soon.

Some of Vieler’s images took the world by storm this week when they were shared on the Instagram page Pubity, where they racked up more than one million likes.

Over on the photographer’s own Instagram page, fans have described his images as ‘excellent’ and ‘fantastic’, with one person responding to describe Vieler as their ‘favourite Instagrammer’.

Though the images might not necessarily capture the dogs’ ‘good sides’, they only serve to make the animals all the more delightful. Here’s hoping Vieler will keep catching the action shots for a long time to come.