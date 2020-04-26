Photographer Captures Dolphins Glowing Blue In Bioluminescent Waves

Bioluminescence is a very interesting process by which the organisms that produce it are mostly marine; the same phenomenon also occurs in some terrestrial insects and fungi, but for now only marine organisms will be discussed, since it is in the sea where the phenomenon is very common.

Bioluminescence is the light produced by living organisms, as a result of a biochemical reaction in which most of the time luciferin (a protein), molecular oxygen and ATP (adenosine triphosphate) take part, which react by the luciferase enzyme as follows way: oxygen oxidizes luciferin; Luciferase speeds up the reaction and ATP provides the energy for the reaction, producing water and light, which is very noticeable at night; As in any reaction in which an enzyme is involved, it is recovered and remains available to catalyze more luciferin and oxygen.