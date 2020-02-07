Photographer Captures Heartwarming Photos Of His Grandma and Her Shiba Inu Yasuto Photography/Twitter

Get ready for some wholesome content, because that’s exactly what you’re going to get with this grandma and her adorable Shiba Inu.

It’s Friday, you’ve already started switching your brain off and the last thing you can be bothered to do is spend three minutes of your time reading an article.

Not to worry though, because it’s an article entirely about a cute pooch and its owner, and so requires the least amount of brainpower necessary. Basically, it’s a win-win situation.

grandma and her dog Yasuto Photography/Twitter

Photographer Yasuto, from Japan, recently posted the adorable pictures of his grandma and her dog to his Twitter account, showing off his ‘135mm favourite lens’.

To be honest with you though, none of us were that fussed about the lens. Nope, all of our attention was focused squarely on the pair, who looked adoringly at each other while surrounded by beautiful scenery.

In the photographer’s most recent photos, they sit on a number of different benches surrounded by autumnal leaves – but their relationship stems across all seasons, with the Shiba Inu looking as photogenic in each.

It’s not surprising really when you think about the breed of dog: the Shiba Inu is a Japanese breed of hunting dog and its white markings, combined with their reddish colouring, makes them almost fox-like.

The Shiba Inu is the most popular companion dog in Japan and has a bold, confident personality – basically making the animal the perfect pet. Not to mention its notoriety from the doge meme since 2013. Such wow.

Well, if you’ll just excuse me for a second while I go and look into buying one of them so I can recreate these adorable pictures.