Finnish Photographer Captures Three Bear Cubs ‘Dancing’ In The Forest

I photographed the cubs with the bear all evening and all night.

The cubs behaved like little children.

They were playing, and even started a few friendly fights. I felt like I was on a playground in front of my house, where small children frolic around. That’s how much they reminded me of little children.

At one point, the three of them got up on their hind legs and started pushing each other. It was like they were dancing in a circle.