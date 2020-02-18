Finnish Photographer Captures Three Bear Cubs ‘Dancing’ In The Forest
An amateur photographer has managed to capture quite possibly the best natural wildlife picture ever after catching three bear cubs standing in a ring.
The incredible piece of photography shows the cubs standing on their hind legs as though they’re holding hands, and I dare you to find a better picture.
It was captured by Valtteri Mulkahainen, a physical education teacher from Sotkamo, Finland, who spends his spare time capturing wildlife in its natural habitats.
The teacher has captured some amazing scenes over the years, which is clear to see from a quick scroll through his Facebook page, where he often shares his snaps.
However, his bear photographs are definitely up there with some of the most impressive images, as it shows the three cubs seemingly dancing, while an adult bear sits behind a neighbouring tree.
The images were originally captured back in 2013, however Mulkahainen recently rediscovered the pictures on his camera, and realised the adorable creatures appeared to be ‘dancing in a circle’.
Mulkahainen told Bored Panda he’d been exploring the Finnish taiga (a boreal forest) around the town of Martinselkone, when he first spotted a bear, who was later joined by the three adorable cubs.
He said:
I photographed the cubs with the bear all evening and all night.
The cubs behaved like little children.
They were playing, and even started a few friendly fights. I felt like I was on a playground in front of my house, where small children frolic around. That’s how much they reminded me of little children.
At one point, the three of them got up on their hind legs and started pushing each other. It was like they were dancing in a circle.
Mulkahainen placed himself around 50 metres away from the wild bears, where he was sheltered and had the perfect view to be able to capture the incredible snaps.
These images aren’t the only amazing wildlife pictures doing the rounds at the moment, after an astonishing photo of two mice having a fist fight won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award.
The winning photo, titled ‘Station Squabble’, was snapped in a London tube station and managed to beat out 48,000 entries submitted from photographers from 100 different countries.
Bear cubs dancing? Mice fighting? It doesn’t get much better than that.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]