Pig Dropped From Helicopter Into Millionaire’s Pool In Cruel Prank

In respect of the video that is circulating on social media, I want to repudiate this act of vandalism which my family and I were victim of and clarify that when the incident happened we were inside our house and heard a loud noise in the garden.

When we went out to see what it was, we saw the disgusting action which caused us a great deal of upset as a very, very sick joke. For this reason we repudiate these types of actions and we are working towards clarifying what happened as soon as possible.