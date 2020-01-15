Pig Dropped From Helicopter Into Millionaire’s Pool In Cruel Prank
A millionaire businessman has spoken out after he became victim to a cruel prank in which a pig was dropped from a helicopter into his swimming pool.
Federico Alvarez Castillo, 60, has hit back after the ‘vandals’ dropped the animal from height into his private pool in Punta del Este, Uruguay.
People initially suspected Castillo, a retail and real estate entrepreneur, had something to do with the ‘prank’ after footage of the incident went viral. However, he soon dispelled those doubts and said he was working to get to the bottom of who was behind the ‘sick joke’.
In the video, a helicopter can be seen hovering over Federico’s private family resort before someone drops a pig in mid-air. The defenceless animal falls before hitting the middle of the businessman’s swimming pool with a loud splash.
The businessman denied any involvement in a post on his Instagram story, which read (translated to English):
In respect of the video that is circulating on social media, I want to repudiate this act of vandalism which my family and I were victim of and clarify that when the incident happened we were inside our house and heard a loud noise in the garden.
When we went out to see what it was, we saw the disgusting action which caused us a great deal of upset as a very, very sick joke. For this reason we repudiate these types of actions and we are working towards clarifying what happened as soon as possible.
The animal is thought to have been dead when it was hurled out of the helicopter, although there was no immediate official confirmation.
Furthermore, there is some confusion surrounding the type of animal dropped from the helicopter; Castillo’s wife, model Lara Bernasconi, told local media it was a lamb, not a pig.
She told a local news website, as per MailOnline: ‘Someone threw a lamb from a helicopter. We don’t have anything to do with this situation.’ In spite of his wife’s comments, the animal in the video appears to more closely resemble a pig.
It is unclear whether Castillo filed a complaint with the police to launch an official investigation into the incident, or whether the police are investigating the incident.
Hopefully the pig didn’t suffer and whoever is responsible for the ‘prank’ will be brought to justice.
