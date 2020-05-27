Pigeon Arrested In India On Suspicion Of Being Spy For Pakistan ANI

Birds can be far sneakier than you would expect, as anyone who has ever had the last precious remnants of their ice cream cone whipped away in the claws of an unruly seagull can testify.

Geese are quite frankly terrifying and parrots can take a meaty chunky out of your hand should they so wish. Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds is terrifying because, well, is it so inconceivable?

Now a pigeon has been ‘arrested’ in India on suspicion of being a spy for Pakistan, after flying into a house close to the India-Pakistan border with what seemed to be a code around its leg.

According to the Times of India, residents of Manyari village in the Hiranagar sector captured the suspicious bird and proceeded to alert security officials.

The beady eyed suspected spy was discovered by local Geeta Devi after the bird flapped its way into her home on May 24, wearing a ring around its foot with numbers on it. It had also been painted pink.

Kathua Police’s senior superintendent Shailendra Mishra said:

We don’t know from where it came. Locals captured it near our fences. We have found a ring in its foot on which some numbers are written. Further investigation is underway.

However, a Pakistani villager has since refuted the allegations made against the pigeon, and has claimed to be the owner, according to Pakistan news outlet Dawn.

The man in question, whose name is Habibullah, lives in the village of Bagga-Shakargarh village, and has claimed the code written on the ring is actually just his mobile phone number.

Habibullah reportedly has a ‘passion for pigeons’, and owns around a dozen of them. During Eid, he had decided to fly several pigeons as part of celebrations in his village, which is located approximatly 4km from Indian territory.

Before letting them fly off, Habibullah had put rings around his pigeons’ feet, which had been specially inscribed with his mobile phone number.

Going forward, Habibullah has now urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return the pigeon to its home in Pakistan, asking authorities to abide by ‘full protocol and due respect’.

The pigeon owner has described his bird as ‘innocent’, as well as being ‘a symbol of peace, love and tolerance’. The pigeon has yet to give a comment on its innocence.