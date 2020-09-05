Pigeons Destroy Student Flat In Nottingham After Window Left Open For Six Months

I wanted to go back to university last week but I’m going to wait a bit now. I’m never leaving a window open again. Everyone’s shook.

Coronavirus had been about so my parents turned up out of the blue to take me back home. People were saying that the military had been deployed and my parents are dramatic. I’d left some random stuff behind that I didn’t need like a toaster and clothes that I wouldn’t be wearing over the summer.

I had an email saying that staff had heard noises coming from my room so went to check and found the mess the pigeons had made. My sneakers were covered in poo, and my toaster. I’m just glad I didn’t walk in and find it. That would have been horrible.