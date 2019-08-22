Playboy Model Criticised For Squatting An Alligator In ‘Cruel’ Workout Video

Jam Press

A Playboy model has been accused of animal abuse after squatting using a live alligator during a workout video for Instagram.

Francia James, from Miami, bragged about taking her workout to dangerous levels by lifting with the five-foot gator, weighing around 70lbs at Everglades Holiday Park.

Just a word of warning, it makes for some pretty grim viewing:

The content creator, who refuses to reveal her age, joked, ‘these gators were nice to me because I promised them I wouldn’t make them into a pair of shoes.’

She continued, ‘I was scared as there were 12 of them walking around in the pit, but I had Chris from the TV show Gator Boys to help me handle the gators safely.

‘I always loved them and wanted to be around them, so I called the holiday park and arranged a private time in the pit.’

Jam Press

The video also shows Francia prising the gator’s jaw open and sitting on his back after lifting him out of the water and using him as a weight.

Despite claiming to love the creatures, Francia has been accused of cruelly abusing the gators for her own personal gain by animal rights activists.

Debbie Leahy, senior strategist for captive wildlife at the Humane Society of the United States told UNILAD:

Like all wild animals, alligators would prefer to be left alone. It’s bad enough that they are hunted, poached, wrestled and harassed. To be used as a prop in a trashy video for human profit and self-promotion is animal abuse, causing the alligator stress and jeopardising the safety of both the animal and the person.

Jam Press

Despite their thick skin, there’s evidence their sense of touch is one of the most sensitive in the whole of the animal kingdom.

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, alligators have spots concentrated around their face and jaw which are more sensitive to pressure and vibration than a human fingertip.

This means when Francia was holding the gator’s mouth open, she could’ve been putting pressure on one of the most sensitive parts of the creature’s entire body.

Jam Press

According to Debbie, videos like this are misleading the public into thinking gators in the wild can be approached by humans

She continued:

Videos depicting human interaction with alligators mislead people into believing they make suitable pets and that alligators in the wild are approachable.

