Playful Hippo Jumps Out The Water And Swims Like A Dolphin At Zoo Cincinnati Zoo/YouTube

A fun-loving hippo has been making the most out of her zoo habitat by leaping around in the water like a playful dolphin.

Fiona the hippo and her mum, Bibi, live at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, where they have access to an outdoor pool surrounded by rocks and windows.

In general the animals are considered to be very dangerous, but it’s clear they also have a fun side as footage taken at the zoo shows Fiona frolicking about in her enclosure, boosting herself out of the water like a dolphin popping up to say hello.

Check out the video here:

The hippo’s closest living relative is a whale, but while whales spend their time in the sea, hippos can’t actually swim.

According to Discover Wildlife, hippos actually sink whenever they’re in water, so Fiona is really gliding around by running along the bottom of the pool and pushing herself from the floor in order to burst out above the surface.

The video shows her making her way through the pool before climbing out onto the rocks and running around to the other side for another go – though not before her mum puts her in her place by bearing her teeth.

Fiona became known across the world when she was born six weeks premature in 2017, becoming the smallest hippo ever to survive. Animal lovers were able to monitor her progress through the zoo’s Facebook series The Fiona Show, which documented her birth and growth over the weeks.

The history-making hippo might sometimes get confused about what animal she is, but at least she’s having fun!