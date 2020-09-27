Pod Of Killer Whales Attack Couple’s Yacht For 45 Minutes Off Coast Of Spain

Pod Of Killer Whales Attack Couple's Yacht For 45 Minutes BBC

A Scottish yacht owner was enjoying a nice morning on the water with his wife and friend when three killer whales targeted their boat in an attack that lasted 45 minutes.

Graeme Walker, from Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute, felt a sudden jolt while he was at the helm of his 48ft yacht, the Promise 3, early on Tuesday morning, September 22, as they were sailing off the coast of Spain.

The retired chief financial officer spotted two juvenile orcas in the water, and it wasn’t long before a third arrived on the scene.

Walker told BBC Scotland that he, his wife Moira and their friend Stephen Robinson realised the orcas ‘were after the boat’.

Recalling his experience, he said:

The helm was pulled out my hand. I was not really sure what was happening, then one of the animals broke the surface, on the left hand side of the boat, for breath.

Walker admitted he was worried because ‘you never know how these things are going to play out’, adding that no one on the boat had ever experienced anything like it.

He called the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Finisterre for advice and was told to put the sail down and turn the engine off. The operator said the orcas would probably lose interest after 10 minutes, but it wasn’t until 45 minutes later that they finally gave up on their attack.

Walker believes the two juvenile orcas were responsible for the initial attack, though things escalated when the third one, which was ‘a lot bigger’, joined in.

He explained:

The boat would literally spin through 90 degrees when the animals came in. It was as pronounced as that. When they actually bit on the rudder and started shaking the rudder the wheel was spinning from side to side. You could not have touched it. You would have broken your arms.

Walker feared the whales would break the rudder, which could result in a hole in the boat. At the time, the group were 720 miles into a 1,600 mile journey from Almerimar in southern Spain to the Clyde coast of Scotland.

He continued:

The good thing was it was light. If it had happened two hours earlier it would have been pitch dark, which would have been even more unpleasant.

The three occupants managed to stay calm throughout the experience, and they prepared the life raft in case the yacht started to take on water.

After the whales left the scene, the group discovered a 1.5sq ft chunk had been bitten out of the fibreglass rudder. Walker took the boat to La Coruna in Spain for repairs, which are expected to take about a week.

It isn’t unusual for orcas to be in the area where the attack happened, as they usually go there to feed off tuna, but this is the first year they have been known to target boats.